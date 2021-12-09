Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UEFA confirms Tottenham v Rennes off after Spurs’ Covid outbreak

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 9:51 am
UEFA has confirmed Tottenham’s game with Rennes on Thursday is off (John Walton/PA)
UEFA has confirmed Tottenham’s game with Rennes on Thursday is off (John Walton/PA)

UEFA has confirmed that Tottenham’s Europa Conference League game with Rennes on Thursday night is off but discussions over a new date are ongoing.

Spurs announced on Wednesday that they would not play the game due to the Covid-19 outbreak at the club, where up to 13 players and staff have been struck down.

The French side, who are already through as group winners, claimed that it was a “unilateral decision” made by Spurs and there was no official announcement from UEFA on Wednesday.

However, the governing body has confirmed to the PA news agency that the game will not be played and discussions over a rearranged date are still ongoing.

UEFA rules state there is a December 31 deadline for group games to be completed but it is understood there could be some room for manoeuvre on that as Spurs have a packed domestic schedule before then, while Rennes go on a winter break on December 22.

With the first-team area of Tottenham’s training ground currently shut due to the outbreak, Sunday’s Premier League visit to Brighton is unlikely to go ahead, with boss Antonio Conte saying on Wednesday that he was “scared”.

“The problem is that every day we are having people with Covid,” Conte said at a press conference, which was held virtually rather than in person at the club’s Hotspur Way training centre.

“People that yesterday weren’t positive, today were positive and we continue to have contact with people we think are negative but the day after become positive. I think this is a serious problem.

“The worst is we don’t know and we continue to have contact with people that the day before were negative. For sure this is not a good situation.

“At the end of the training session today, again one player positive. Another member of staff is positive.”

Rennes accused Spurs of causing “London fog” by refusing to tell them how many cases they had and informing them in the afternoon that the game would be played, only to call it off an hour after they had arrived in the capital.

