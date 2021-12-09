Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Schumacher will remain greatest driver in F1 history – Sebastian Vettel

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 3:30 pm Updated: December 9, 2021, 3:46 pm
Michael Schumacher (left) will remain the greatest driver in F1 history, says Sebastian Vettel (Rui Vieira/Bradley Collyer/PA)
Michael Schumacher (left) will remain the greatest driver in F1 history, says Sebastian Vettel (Rui Vieira/Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sebastian Vettel insists Michael Schumacher will remain the greatest driver in Formula One history – even if Lewis Hamilton was to win five more world championships.

Hamilton and Schumacher currently hold a record seven titles apiece but the Mercedes man can move clear if he outscores Max Verstappen at this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The season-ending race at Yas Marina sees Hamilton and the Red Bull of Verstappen arrive tied on 369.5 points in the standings.

The Brit insists a potential eighth title would be the best of his career given the fight the pair have had.

Vettel, however, feels Schumacher – who won seven titles between 1994 and 2004 – will still be untouchable as the best in the sport’s history, even if Hamilton went on to add to his haul.

“Michael is my hero,” four-time world champion Vettel said of his fellow German.

Michael Schumacher (left) sprays champagne on Fernando Alonso
Michael Schumacher (left) won seven titles between 1994 and 2004 (Rui Vieira/PA)

“For that reason I probably don’t want Lewis to win but the truth is, they have both had a strong season, they are going into the last race with the opportunity to win the championship because they both deserve it.

“In a way, I’d be happy if Michael’s record still stands but even if Lewis wins, to me Michael is still the greatest.

“Lewis can win one more, two more, three more, five more championships but it doesn’t change anything for me and I get along with Lewis.

“So the gut says I want Max to win just to keep the record alive but my head is clear in terms of ‘let the best man win’.”

Fernando Alonso, another multiple world champion, has selected Verstappen as the most deserving winner of an enthralling 2021 season.

“Max is driving – in my opinion – one step ahead of all of us,” the Alpine driver said.

“We saw the (qualifying) lap in Jeddah, until he touched the wall at the last corner. That lap was coming from Max, not the Red Bull.

“In a way, that’s my opinion: Mercedes deserve the constructors’ championship because the car is superior.

“And Max, maybe overall in the year, was driving one step ahead of everyone.”

