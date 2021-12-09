Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tottenham’s clash with Brighton postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 6:30 pm Updated: December 9, 2021, 7:12 pm
Tottenham’s trip to Brighton on Sunday has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Tottenham's trip to Brighton on Sunday has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Tottenham’s Premier League game at Brighton on Sunday has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak at the north London club.

Thirteen first-team players and staff have tested positive for the virus, leading to Thursday night’s Europa Conference League clash with Rennes being called off.

And now Sunday’s trip to the Amex Stadium will not go ahead after the club’s request for a postponement was accepted by the Premier League club.

A statement read: “We can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion, on Sunday 12 December at 2pm, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this afternoon (Thursday).

“The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority. The fixture will be rescheduled in due course.

“The Club requested the match to be rearranged following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and relevant staff.

“As with our other affected fixture, against Stade Rennais in the Europa Conference League, we shall update supporters with more information as soon as it is available.

“We should like to apologise to everyone at Stade Rennais and Brighton & Hove Albion and to both their supporters and ours for any inconvenience caused.”

Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte admitted he was concerned by the situation (Adam Davy/PA)

Next Thursday’s Premier League match at Leicester also appears to be in doubt not only because of Spurs’ situation, but because the Foxes are gripped by Covid-19 as well.

As of Wednesday lunchtime Spurs had not contained the outbreak as players who had tested negative the day before were then testing positive having mixed with the squad.

Boss Antonio Conte was visibly emotional in his press conference to preview the Rennes game on Wednesday, saying the situation was serious and that he was scared.

“The problem is that every day we are having people with Covid,” Conte said.

“People that yesterday weren’t positive, today were positive and we continue to have contact with people we think are negative but the day after become positive. I think this is a serious problem.

“The situation is serious and it is contagious and there is a big infection and now for sure we are a bit scared because tomorrow we don’t know what happens.”

The postponement of further games is going to cause significant scheduling problems for Tottenham, having already had a Premier League game with Burnley called off because of snow.

Discussions regarding the rescheduling of the game with Rennes are ongoing with UEFA, with rules stating there is a December 31 deadline for group games to be completed, but it is understood there could be some room for manoeuvre on that as Spurs have a packed domestic schedule before then, while Rennes go on a winter break on December 22.

However, the French club have not taken the postponement of Thursday’s game well.

They accused Spurs of causing “London fog” by refusing to tell them how many cases they had and informing them in the afternoon that the game would be played, only to call it off an hour after they had arrived in the capital.

The Ligue 1 club, who returned to France on Thursday morning, later said they “hope the interests of the club will be respected” regarding a possible rearrangement.

Their domestic season is due to be halted for a winter break on December 22 and they hinted they have no intention of playing after then.

A statement read: “Stade Rennais FC hope that the interests of the club will be respected given the important sporting deadlines that await the Rouge et Noir this December.”

Premier League bosses wrote to all clubs on Thursday, calling for a step up in Covid safety measures, the PA news agency understands.

Top-flight clubs that had reached a vaccination rate of 85 per cent had been allowed to relax restrictions, but those that had will now have to tighten up again.

Mask wearing and social distancing will be stepped up at training grounds, among the changes at the clubs.

The Premier League also issued a statement reminding supporters of regulation alterations for attending matches.

“The safety of everyone attending fixtures remains a priority for the Premier League and its clubs to ensure safe matchday environments can be enjoyed by all,” read a Premier League statement.

“Clubs have been working hard to prepare for the introduction of the Government’s “Autumn and Winter Plan B”.

“The Premier League will continue to consult with Government, clubs, safety groups and local public health authorities to update protocols for match-attending fans ahead of the measures coming into effect next week.”

