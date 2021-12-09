Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Macron urges Britain to ease asylum measures and keep promises

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 7:07 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson alongside French President Emmanuel Macron (PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson alongside French President Emmanuel Macron (PA)

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the UK to make it easier for people to apply for asylum and harder to work illegally, in a bid to stem risky migration efforts across the English Channel.

Mr Macron also accused the British government of reneging on promises over fishing licences and of betraying French-British friendship by signing a secret submarine deal with the US and Australia that scuppered a rival French contract.

The British government “doesn’t do what it says”, Mr Macron told a news conference.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A group of people thought to be migrants on a dinghy are approached by a border force boat (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The two countries “need to work together in good faith”, notably on migration, he said.

Thousands of migrants have departed from the French coast in recent months in small inflatable boats to try to reach Britain.

“Why are these women and men in these terrible conditions? Because they don’t want asylum in France,” Mr Macron said.

He urged Britain to create clearer paths to asylum to deter people from making the dangerous crossing.

He also said some migrants are attracted by a British economic model that “depends on illegal work by foreigners”.

Britain and France have accused each other of not doing enough to prevent the deaths of at least 27 migrants whose boat sank last month off the coast of Calais.

Mr Macron also said that France will decide with European Commission on Friday on the next steps in France’s fishing dispute with Britain.

French fishermen are angry at the British government for not granting more licences to fish in UK waters after Brexit.

The fishing industry is economically tiny, but symbolically important for both Britain and France.

“I like Great Britain. I like its people,” Mr Macron said.

“I want terribly to have a government that wants to work simply in good faith.”

