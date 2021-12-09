Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olivia Rodrigo: I don’t think I am an overnight success

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 10:02 pm
Olivia Rodrigo (Ian West/PA)
Olivia Rodrigo (Ian West/PA)

Olivia Rodrigo has said she does not think she is an overnight success, having “worked so hard for so long”.

The US pop sensation, 18, has enjoyed a breakout year, with her debut album Sour topping the charts in the UK and US.

After winning Apple Music Awards for Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year, she said: “I think my whole life is just like changing in an instant and I don’t think my success by any means was like overnight just because you know, I’ve been writing songs since I was nine-years-old and working so hard for so long.”

Rodrigo was a Disney Channel actress whose debut single Drivers Licence won song of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

Talking to Apple Music 1 about the songs success, she said: “I think it was really cathartic for me because that song was so personal and such an intimate part of my experience and my heart and so putting it out in general and just letting it go and being like ‘this is the world’s now, this is not mine’ was like such an important part of my healing journey and to like watch other people relate to it made me feel so much more like less alone.

“I remember there was a distinct moment in my life when that album went from something that was really depressing and sad to me to something that represented triumph and that was really special.

“I remember driving around and blasting it and smiling and feeling such intense joy and like pride in like the work that I created and so I think that’s really special for that to turn into something I’m really proud of.”

Rodrigo also said she has “always been an over-sharer”, but liked writing “brutally honest songs”.

She added: “I think that’s the fun thing about making your first record is you’re kind of like not caught up in it, you’re kind of just writing how you feel and writing to get it out.”

Rodrigo has been named Time magazine’s Entertainer Of The Year.

