Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Pittsburgh Steelers fall short of remarkable comeback against Minnesota Vikings

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 6:38 am
Minnesota Vikings defenders safety Harrison Smith (22), outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) and free safety Xavier Woods (23) break up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) in the end zone at the end of an NFL football game (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Minnesota Vikings defenders safety Harrison Smith (22), outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) and free safety Xavier Woods (23) break up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) in the end zone at the end of an NFL football game (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

The Minnesota Vikings’ defence denied the Pittsburgh Steelers a touchdown at the death to claim a thrilling 36-28 victory on Thursday night.

After crawling back from a 29-point deficit late in the third quarter, it looked like the Steelers might pull off an incredible comeback when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger found Pat Freiermuth in the end zone as time expired.

However, Freiermuth was sandwiched by multiple Vikings defenders and was unable to hang onto the ball, resigning the Steelers to their seventh loss of the season.

It was an ending scenario the Vikings would not have envisaged happening when Greg Joseph kicked a 25-yard field goal to extend Minnesota’s lead to 29 with six minutes left in the third quarter.

But Najee Harris sparked life into Pittsburgh with back-to-back touchdowns, before Roethlisberger connected with James Washington on a 30-yard touchdown pass to draw within nine.

Although Minnesota again found the end zone to create some late breathing room, a 15-yard touchdown reception for Freiermuth kept Pittsburgh’s hopes of a remarkable comeback alive down the stretch.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal