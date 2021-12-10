Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Andy Murray splits with his long-term coach Jamie Delgado

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 3:22 pm
Andy Murray, right, has split from coach Jamie Delgado (Mike Egerton/PA)
Andy Murray, right, has split from coach Jamie Delgado (Mike Egerton/PA)

Andy Murray has split with his long-term coach Jamie Delgado ahead of the 2022 season.

Delgado has been in Murray’s team since 2016, helping him to a second Wimbledon title and the world number one spot in the same year.

He took over as the main coach from Ivan Lendl in 2017, though much of his time with the Scot has been spent rehabbing, with Murray’s career derailed by hip injuries.

He has now left Murray’s team to go and work with Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Delgado was part of Murray's team when he reached world number one in 2016
Delgado was part of Murray’s team when he reached world number one in 2016 (Steven Paston/PA)

Murray will continue a trial with German Jan De Witt at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi next week as he prepares for next month’s Australian Open.

The Scot, who was trialling with Johanna Konta’s former coach Esteban Carril at a tournament in Stockholm last month, will play Dominic Thiem at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, with a match against Rafael Nadal if he beats Thiem.

De Witt counts Gilles Simon, Gael Monfils, Tatsuma Ito, Nikoloz Basilashvili and Viktor Troicki as former players he has worked with.

British number one Emma Raducanu is also in action at the event in Abu Dhabi.

