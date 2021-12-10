Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas Tuchel urges patience as Antonio Rudiger’s contract remains unresolved

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 10:33 pm
Antonio Rudiger remains in an uncertain situation with his Chelsea contract expiring next summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
Thomas Tuchel has issued renewed calls for “patience” amid Antonio Rudiger’s uncertain Chelsea future.

Rudiger’s current Chelsea contract expires next summer and the Germany defender can talk to rival suitors next month.

Real Madrid, Paris St Germain and Juventus are understood to be prepared to make highly lucrative contract offers to the 28-year-old.

Thomas Tuchel File Photo
Thomas Tuchel continues to stay calm about Chelsea’s crop of out-of-contract defenders (Nick Potts/PA)

Fellow defenders Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva also have expiring contracts but boss Tuchel remains unfazed about the scenario.

Juventus’ Matthis De Ligt, Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Leicester’s Wesley Fofana all remain interested in a west London move should the Blues step up a defensive recruitment drive for next summer.

Asked if no player is bigger than Chelsea or if Rudiger’s situation remains crucial to the Blues’ immediate future, Tuchel replied: “Both. Both answers are correct.

“It is super important and as I understood myself and everybody else, we absolutely accept the importance, we’re fully aware of the importance of Toni and the role that he’s playing on and off the pitch.

“There is no doubt in that and yes, it’s true, nobody is bigger than the club, nobody.

“This is a team effort, and it is a team game, and it is a strong club, and it is about the club.

“It is also not about me and it is not only about Toni.

“And I mean that in the best way, because we know what he’s doing and we’re fully aware of it.

“So both answers are right and in the end we need a bit of patience. I have no update right now.”

Chelsea v Burnley – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Andreas Christensen is still expected to complete new terms at Chelsea (Tess Derry/PA)

Denmark defender Christensen is still expected to extend his Chelsea contract without too many further issues.

Veteran Brazil stopper Silva should sign on for at least another campaign at Stamford Bridge, too.

Club captain Azpilicueta has attracted serious interest from Barcelona, with a host of top European outfits eyeing high-profile free-transfer deals amid the continued economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Rudiger has excelled under Tuchel’s tactical regimen and even-handed stewardship, rising to new heights when Chelsea lifted last term’s Champions League crown.

The powerful centre-back has been in continued lofty form this term too, and Tuchel has backed him not to let the contract situation affect his play.

“With Toni I don’t think so, I don’t think there’s a dip in form really,” he said.

“He’s played so much that he had needed a break and we gave that to him and I honestly expect him to be in top shape now.”

