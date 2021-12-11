Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In pictures – how England collapsed as Australia claimed Ashes lead

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 7:14 am
Australia tore through England to win the first Ashes Test (Jason O’Brien/PA)
England slumped to a nine-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test as another costly collapse opened the door for a comprehensive victory for Australia.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the best images as it all went wrong on day four for the tourists.

England began the day with great optimism as Dawid Malan and Joe Root resumed on 80 and 86 respectively
England began the day with great optimism as Dawid Malan and Joe Root resumed on 80 and 86 respectively (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Members of the Barmy Army cheered the tourists on from a London pub
Members of the Barmy Army cheered the tourists on from a London pub (James Manning/PA)
But Nathan Lyon claimed his 400th Test wicket by removing Malan early on day four to set England's collapse in motion
But Nathan Lyon claimed his 400th Test wicket by removing Malan early on day four to set England’s collapse in motion (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Joe Root failed to seal his first century Down Under as Cameron Green had him caught behind
Joe Root failed to seal his first century Down Under as Cameron Green had him caught behind (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Lyon was in the action again to get rid of Ollie Pope for four as England lost three wickets for 11 runs
Lyon was in the action again to get rid of Ollie Pope for four as England lost three wickets for 11 runs (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Australia fans loved what they were seeing
Australia fans loved what they were seeing (Jason O’Brien/PA)
There were no heroics from Ben Stokes as he went for 14
There were no heroics from Ben Stokes as he went for 14 (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Josh Hazlewood was nursing an injury but still accounted for Jos Buttler to leave England 268 for seven
Josh Hazlewood was nursing an injury but still accounted for Jos Buttler to leave England 268 for seven (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Ollie Robinson could do nothing to halt the slide
Ollie Robinson could do nothing to halt the slide (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Mark Wood avoids a bouncer as Australia piled on the pressure
Mark Wood avoids a bouncer as Australia piled on the pressure (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Wood was bowled by Nathan Lyon and when Chris Woakes departed, England had lost eight wickets for 74 to leave Australia needing just 20 to win
Wood was bowled by Nathan Lyon and when Chris Woakes departed, England had lost eight wickets for 74 to leave Australia needing just 20 to win (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Marcus Harris sealed a resounding win
Marcus Harris sealed a resounding win (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Captain Joe Root led his troops off
Captain Joe Root led his troops off (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Root and coach Chris Silverwood were left to answer questions over their selection
Root and coach Chris Silverwood were left to answer questions over their selection (Jason O’Brien/PA)

