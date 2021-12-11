Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped for disciplinary reasons

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 3:49 pm
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped due to a ‘disciplinary breach’ (Martin Rickett/PA)
Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Southampton for disciplinary reasons.

Alexandre Lacazette captained an unchanged side with Aubameyang, a late substitute against Everton on Monday, not even on the bench.

In a pre-match interview shared on the club’s Twitter feed, manager Mikel Arteta said: “Unfortunately (it is) due to a disciplinary breach.

“We’ve been very consistent, no negotiables on what we set ourselves as a club, and he’s not involved today.”

It is not Aubameyang’s first transgression, having previously been benched for March’s north London derby against Tottenham after what was described as a breach of the club’s pre-match protocol.

Arteta said on that occasion “we draw a line there and now let’s move on again” but this time hinted the Gabon striker could possibly be left out for longer.

“It starts today,” he said.

“Certainly it’s not an easy situation, a situation that we want, to have our club captain in that situation.”

