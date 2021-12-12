Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Foo Fighters cancel F1 Abu Dhabi concert for medical reasons

By Press Association
December 12, 2021, 8:33 am
The Foo Fighters have called off their concert at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi due to 'unforeseen medical circumstances', event organisers said (David RichardAP)
The Foo Fighters have called off their concert at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi due to ‘unforeseen medical circumstances’, event organisers said (David RichardAP)

The Foo Fighters have called off their concert at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi due to “unforeseen medical circumstances”, event organisers said on Sunday.

The organisers offered no further details about the medical issue, other than to say that Dave Grohl and fellow band members were “unable to travel” to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Sunday’s concert.

“The band apologises for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events,” the statement added.

The band offered no immediate comment about the issue on social media.

The Foo Fighters last performed in Fresno, California, on Thursday and had been scheduled to end their rock tour in Abu Dhabi.

Instead, organisers said that Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and France’s DJ Snake would perform at the concert that closes the Formula One season at Yas Island, off the east coast of Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

