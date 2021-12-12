Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Swimmers race across Hong Kong’s Victoria Bay

By Press Association
December 12, 2021, 8:49 am
Hundreds of competitors took part in the swimming race in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)
Hundreds of competitors took part in the swimming race in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

More than a thousand men and women plunged into the cool water of Hong Kong’s Victoria Bay on Sunday morning, competing to see who could swim the fastest across the harbour in open water.

The New World Harbour Race, which had been suspended for the past two years due to the pandemic and the 2019 anti-government protests, was held on Sunday with a limited field of 1,200 swimmers.

The 1km (0.62 mile) race went from Wan Chai on the northern shore of Hong Kong Island to Tsim Sha Tsui in Kowloon.

Hong Kong Harbor Race
Competitors in the New World Harbour Race had to be fully vaccinated and take a Covid-19 test two days earlier (Kin Cheung/AP)

The swimmers appeared as a flurry of splashes and limbs as they moved across the bay.

Keith Sin, who won the men’s category, said he took the ferry to Wan Chai to scope out the route and made ample preparations to understand the ocean currents.

“After the location scouting, I searched for more photos of the route at night. Then I laid out a route on when to make turns,” he said.

Hong Kong Harbor Race
The race went from Wan Chai on the northern shore of Hong Kong Island to Tsim Sha Tsui in Kowloon (Kin Cheung/AP)

For some participants, the best part of the race was just feeling as though life was normal again amid the pandemic.

“It’s a chance to see Hong Kong from a different perspective,” said Vincent, a participant in the leisure swim category who gave only his first name.

“So, yeah, great experience. Nice to see Hong Kong opening up a little and having normal life again.”

Hong Kong Harbor Race
Competitors line up for the race (Kin Cheung/AP)

To participate, swimmers had to be fully vaccinated and take a Covid-19 test two days before the race.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal