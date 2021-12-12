Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

France launches 400 investigations into fake Covid-19 health passes

By Press Association
December 12, 2021, 6:24 pm
Security personnel check a Covid-19 health pass to access a Christmas market in Strasbourg, eastern France (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Security personnel check a Covid-19 health pass to access a Christmas market in Strasbourg, eastern France (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

France has opened 400 investigations into networks providing fake Covid-19 health passes, the interior minister has said, as virus-related hospital admissions rise sharply across the country.

In recent days French media have covered the case of a woman with the virus who died in a Paris regional hospital after showing a false vaccine certificate. The hospital’s intensive care chief said they would have given the woman immediate antibody treatment had they known that she was not vaccinated.

Authorities have identified several thousand fake Covid-19 health passes in use around France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday on RTL radio. He said around 400 investigations had been opened into the peddling of fake passes, including some “connected to health professionals”.

He did not say how many people have been arrested so far, or provide details.

Virus Outbreak France
People wearing face masks in the Tuileries gardens in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

The French government is tightening rules on the passes, which are required to enter all restaurants and a growing number of events and venues. To get one, people must show proof of full vaccination, a negative virus test less than 24 hours old, or recent recovery from Covid-19.

With more confirmed infections one day last week than at any point in the pandemic, France is accelerating efforts to administer booster jabs in the hope that is enough to reduce pressure on hospitals.

Half of French intensive care units are occupied by virus patients, some regions are again delaying non-urgent surgeries, and more than 100 people with the virus are dying every day.

The government has closed nightclubs and tightened social distancing measures, but is trying to avoid a new lockdown. Health Minister Olivier Veran told the newspaper Le Parisien that while “the epidemic wave is violent”, there are signs the rise is starting to slow. He said 90% of people over 65 have had booster jabs so far.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal