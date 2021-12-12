Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Magpies misery as Leicester’s Youri Tielemans marks milestone match with a brace

By Press Association
December 12, 2021, 6:41 pm
Youri Tielemans struck twice for the Foxes on his 100th Premier League appearance (Nick Potts/PA)
Youri Tielemans struck twice for the Foxes on his 100th Premier League appearance (Nick Potts/PA)

Newcastle remain deep in relegation trouble after losing 4-0 at Leicester on Sunday.

Youri Tielemans struck twice as the Foxes recovered from their Europa League exit following defeat away to Napoli on Thursday night.

Tielemans converted a penalty to give Leicester the lead shortly before half-time, before Patson Daka finished off a sweeping move to add a second in the 57th minute.

James Maddison set up Tielemans, making his 100th Premier League appearance, again with nine minutes left before the England midfielder got on the scoresheet himself late on.

Defeat leaves Newcastle second from bottom, three points from safety, while Leicester climb to eighth.

In Sunday’s late kick-off, Conor Gallagher scored twice as Crystal Palace beat Everton 3-1 at Selhurst Park.

Midfielder Gallagher, on loan from Chelsea, broke the deadlock four minutes before half-time, slotting in Jordan Ayew’s pass after Demarai Gray had given away possession on the edge of the Everton area.

Centre-back James Tomkins doubled Crystal Palace’s lead after 61 minutes when he slotted in at the post following a corner.

Substitute Salomon Rondon gave Everton a lifeline with 21 minutes left, but Gallagher crashed home a superb second in stoppage time to secure victory for the Eagles.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope (right) in action at Turf Moor
Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope made a couple of keys saves against West Ham at Turf Moor (Martin Rickett/PA)

Earlier, Burnley had edged a point closer to hauling themselves out of the relegation zone following a goalless draw against West Ham at Turf Moor.

Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope made good saves to deny Issa Diop and Said Benrahma in either half of what was a frustrating afternoon for the Hammers.

David Moyes’ men remain fourth – but now only a point ahead of Manchester United, while Burnley are 18th, two points behind Watford and with a match in hand.

