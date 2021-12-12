Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
South African president tests positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
December 12, 2021, 9:05 pm Updated: December 12, 2021, 9:13 pm
President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid-19 (Peter Nicholls/PA)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild Covid-19 symptoms after testing positive for the disease.

Mr Ramaphosa started feeling unwell and a test confirmed Covid-19, according to a statement from the presidency.

He is self-isolating in Cape Town and is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service, the statement said.

He has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.

A boy is vaccinated against Covid-19 at a site near Johannesburg (Denis Farrell/AP)

Mr Ramaphosa, 69, is fully vaccinated but the statement did not say whether he had been infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Last week, Mr Ramaphosa visited four West African countries. He and all members of his delegation were tested for Covid-19 in each of the countries during the trip.

Some in the delegation tested positive in Nigeria and returned directly to South Africa.

Throughout the rest of the trip, Mr Ramaphosa and his delegation tested negative. Mr Ramaphosa returned from Senegal on December 8.

Mr Ramaphosa said his own infection serves as a warning to all people in South Africa to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure, the statement said. Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospital admission, it said.

People in South Africa who have had contact with Mr Ramaphosa on Sunday are advised to watch for symptoms or to have themselves tested.

South Africa is battling a rapid resurgence of Covid-19 driven by the Omicron variant.

The country recorded more than 18,000 new confirmed cases on Sunday night. More than 70% of the cases are estimated to be from Omicron, according to genetic sequencing.

After a period of low transmission of about 200 new cases per day in early November, South Africa Covid-19 cases began rising dramatically.

On November 25, scientists in southern Africa confirmed the Omicron variant, which has more than 50 mutations.

Omicron appears to be highly transmissible and has quickly become dominant in the country. So far, the majority of cases have been relatively mild and the percentage of severe cases needing oxygen have been low, said doctors.

