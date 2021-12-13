Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 5:03 am
Max Verstappen claimed his first Formula One world title in extraordinary fashion in Abu Dhabi (PA)
Max Verstappen claimed his first Formula One world title in extraordinary fashion in Abu Dhabi (PA)

Max Verstappen claimed an extraordinary and highly-controversial maiden Formula One world title after his battle with Lewis Hamilton came down to a one-lap shoot-out in Abu Dhabi.

Steven Gerrard’s return to Liverpool did not go entirely to plan as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds joined Chelsea and Manchester City in maintaining the pace at the top of the Premier League.

England slumped to defeat in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba while Cardiff, ravaged by coronavirus quarantine requirements following their ill-fated trip to South Africa, put up an admirable fight in their European Champions Cup clash with Toulouse.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Race – Yas Marina Circuit
Max Verstappen won a one-lap shoot-out to claim victory in Abu Dhabi (PA)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates with Red Bull team principle Christian Horner (right) and his team
Verstappen’s dramatic victory sparked wild celebrations in the Red Bull pit lane, with the Dutchman’s title eventually later confirmed after two appeals from Mercedes were rejected by race stewards (PA)
Australia England Cricket
Australia crushed England by nine wickets in the first Test at the Gabba (Tertius Pickard/AP)
Chelsea v Leeds United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Jorginho fired a late penalty to sink Leeds at Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool v Aston Villa – Premier League – Anfield
Steven Gerrard returned to Anfield but saw his Aston Villa side sunk by Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Raheem Sterling’s penalty helped Manchester City see off Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)
Celtic v Motherwell – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Celtic claimed a hard-fought win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership (Steve Welsh/PA)
Reading v Chelsea – Barclays FA Women’s Super League – Madejski Stadium
Reading held on for a shock WSL win over Chelsea (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Cardiff Rugby v Stade Toulousain – Heineken Champions Cup – Cardiff Arms Park
Cardiff battled hard in their Champions Cup clash with Toulouse (Nigel French/PA)
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe following the Premier League match at Leicester.
Eddie Howe saw his Newcastle side remain deep in relegation trouble following Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)
Crystal Palace’s Conor Gallagher celebrates after scoring
Conor Gallagher (left) struck twice as Crystal Palace saw off Everton 3-1 at Selhurst Park (John Walton/PA)
France Soccer League One
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as PSG beat Monaco in Ligue 1 (Christophe Ena/AP)
The International – Day Two – Cheltenham Racecourse – Saturday 11th December
Sam Twiston-Davies steered Guard Your Dreams (right) to victory in the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham (David Davies/PA)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set a new mark for the most completions in NFL history during Sunday’s match against the Buffalo Bills (Mark LoMoglio/AP)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal