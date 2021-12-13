Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two missing after freight ships collide off Sweden

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 9:21 am Updated: December 13, 2021, 1:55 pm
A rescue boat navigates by the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej, right (Johan Nilsson/TT/AP)
Two freight ships collided off southern Sweden on Monday, with at least two people reported missing, Danish and Swedish authorities said.

One of the vessels capsized and was being towed to a Swedish port.

The Swedish Maritime Administration said the British-registered Scot Carrier and the Danish ship Karin Hoej collided south of Ystad in Sweden, close to the Danish island of Bornholm.

The British cargo ship Scot Carrier, right (Johan Nilsson/TT/AP)

The Danish ship had capsized and was floating upside down.

At least 11 vessels, one airplane and one helicopter took part in a search for the missing crew members, but the administration said it had now “ended its search operation at sea for the two missing persons in the water” and that the pair had not been found.

The capsized vessel was being towed closer to land where divers from the Swedish Armed Forces and the coastguard, among others, would search it. Police also planned to take over the case and examine the ship.

“We have no idea when the work can be completed”, the maritime agency said in a statement.

A rescue boat navigates by the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP)

Swedish Coast Guard prosecutor Jonatan Tholin said prosecutors had opened a preliminary investigation on potential charges of gross negligence in maritime traffic and “gross sea drunkenness”.

But the cause of the accident remained unclear, the administration said. At the time, fog caused poor visibility in the area.

Meanwhile, the Swedish Coast Guard said it was carrying out an environmental rescue operation “to prevent oil or other harmful substances from being released into the sea” and that there were currently no ongoing oil spills.

According to the site marinetraffic, Scot Carrier was en route from Salacgriva in Latvia to Montrose in Scotland, while Karin Hoej had left Sodertalje in Sweden for Nykoebing Falster in Denmark.

