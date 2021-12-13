Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

England pin Ashes hopes on lively pink ball in Adelaide to get back on track

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 12:57 pm
England need to come from behind to win the urn (Jason O’Brien/PA)
England need to come from behind to win the urn (Jason O’Brien/PA)

England are pinning their Ashes hopes on Kookaburra’s lively pink ball in Adelaide, but will need to upset Australia’s flawless record in day/night Tests to get back on track.

The familiar feeling of a heavy defeat at The Gabba has left the tourists 1-0 down after the series opener and needing to come from behind to win the urn for the first time since 1954/55.

Back then, the idea of floodlit Test cricket was a distant dream but this winter two of the five Ashes matches will take place under night skies for the first time.

Adelaide’s late night clash has become part of the furniture in the Australian calendar but border controls in Perth have led to Hobart winning the right to host a day/nighter to wrap up the series.

England are understood to have been encouraged by the amount of sideways movement offered by the latest batch of pink balls, which James Anderson and Stuart Broad gave a serious workout in the nets after being left out in Brisbane, and conditions tend to favour the bowlers even more during the ‘twilight’ period when artificial light takes over.

An optimistic might believe that an experienced England attack could harness such conditions better than a more typical hard and flat Australian surface, but a quick glance at the statistics suggests Joe Root’s side have another vertiginous task on their hands.

James Anderson (centre) and Stuart Broad (second right) on the pitch in Brisbane
James Anderson (centre) and Stuart Broad (second right) gave a serious workout in the nets after being left out in Brisbane (Tertius Pickard/AP)

By far the most enthusiastic adopters of the format, Australia have been involved in eight of the 16 pink ball Tests and boast an iron-clad 100 per cent record.

Since inaugurating the concept in 2015, the Baggy Greens have beaten New Zealand and Pakistan twice each as well as South Africa, England, Sri Lanka and India once apiece.

England, meanwhile, began with a positive result over the West Indies at a chilly Edgbaston in 2017, but have lost each of their next three attempts overseas by comprehensive margins.

There was a 120-run defeat at the Adelaide Oval four years ago – the same ground they are now hoping to pull things around at – followed by an innings defeat to New Zealand in Auckland and India’s spin-dominated rout by Ahmedabad earlier this year.

Australia’s track record means they also boast the finest records in the short history of pink ball cricket.

For all Anderson and Broad might hope to get the Kookaburra hooping, it is Mitchell Starc who boasts the most fierce record around, with 46 wickets at 18.86.

Home captain Pat Cummins has played just five of his country’s eight games but is just as lethal, with 26 wickets at 16.23.

Anderson’s record stands up proudly after four outings, with 14 scalps at 19.28, while Broad has 10 at 27.30.

Perhaps worryingly, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson have never played a day/night Test and Chris Woakes’ five wickets have come at 45.40.

Mitchell Starc bowling for Australia
Mitchell Starc boasts the most fierce record around, with 46 wickets at 18.86 (Jason O’Brien/PA)

The tale of the batting tape is similar, with David Warner (596), Steve Smith (502) and Marnus Labuschagne (489) taking the top three spots in the run-scorer’s charts. Labuschagne’s pedigree is particularly concerning, with an eye-watering average of 81.50 from just six innings.

The good news for England is that their top-ranked batter in floodlit Tests has fine average of 60.60, but that is tempered by his identity: the retired Sir Alastair Cook.

The next best is the skipper, with Root making 299 at 42.71, while three of the likely top seven – Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Jos Buttler – will be stepping to unknown territory having missed the previous games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal