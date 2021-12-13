Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Golden Globes: Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman among nominees

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 3:33 pm
Benedict Cumberbatch has been nominated for a Golden Globe (Ian West/PA)
Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman and Sir Kenneth Branagh are among the British stars in the running for Golden Globe awards, as the organising body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), announced the contenders following a year of controversy and criticism.

The 2022 awards ceremony will not be broadcast on television after US network NBC dropped the show following a backlash over the organisation’s lack of diversity, prompting the HFPA to admit a raft of new members, overhaul their bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.

The winners of the prizes will still be announced next year, but without the usual star-studded, red carpet event.

Cumberbatch is in the running for the best actor in a drama prize for his role in Jane Campion’s film, The Power Of The Dog. He is nominated alongside: Mahershala Ali for Swan Song; Will Smith for King Richard; Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth and Javier Bardem for Being The Ricardos.

Colman is nominated for her role in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, alongside other best actress in a drama contenders: Kristen Stewart, for Spencer; Jessica Chastain, for The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Lady Gaga for House of Gucci and Nicole Kidman for Being The Ricardos.

Elsewhere, Sir Kenneth is nominated in the best director category for his autobiographical film, Belfast, about his childhood in northern Ireland, while the film’s supporting stars Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and Caitriona Balfe are also recognised.

Other stars getting nods include Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick… Boom and Irish actress Ruth Negga for Passing.

British stars are also acknowledged in the television categories, including plaudits for Kate Winslet for her acclaimed turn in Mare Of Easttown; Cynthia Erivo, for her work as Aretha Franklin on limited series Genius; Paul Bettany for Marvel series WandaVision, Ewan McGregor for Halston; Nicholas Hoult for The Great and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein.

Earlier this year, the HFPA was heavily criticised after it emerged it had no black members.

Its ethics were also called into question over alleged shady practices including accepting inappropriate “freebies” following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

NBC, which pays millions of dollars to broadcast the ceremony each year, said it would not do so in 2022.

HFPA president, Helen Hoehne, admitted it has been a “year of change and reflection” as she introduced the nominations for the 2022 ceremony, adding; “For eight months we have worked tirelessly as an organisation to be better.”

The winners will be announced on January 9.

