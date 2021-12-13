Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Ralf Rangnick says he has not heard from Anthony Martial about possible move

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 4:03 pm
Anthony Martial continues to struggle with a knee injury (Martin Rickett/PA)
Anthony Martial continues to struggle with a knee injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ralf Rangnick will be without injured Anthony Martial for Manchester United’s Premier League trip to Brentford if the match goes ahead, amid reports he wants to leave the club.

The Red Devils were hit by a “small number” of positive Covid-19 lateral flow tests results on Sunday and the clash in west London is at risk of postponement.

One player definitely not expected to be involved is France striker Martial, who continues to struggle with a knee injury.

Anthony Martial warms up
Anthony Martial continues to struggle with a knee injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Martial’s agent also made comments over the weekend about his client seeking a move away from Old Trafford.

But Rangnick said: “If he has a wish to go to another club, it should be the player who informs either the board or myself.

“I don’t communicate with agents via the media and the press. The player hasn’t spoken with me or us about it.

“After the final training session before the Crystal Palace game, after having trained with the team, he informed the doctor and medical staff he would not be available because the pain on his knee is too big, so we have to wait and see
with Anthony.

“To be honest, what his agent says via media is not that much of interest to me.”

United have closed their Carrington training ground for 24 hours due to a number of positive coronavirus tests.

They are in talks with the league over whether it is now safe for them to travel to the Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal