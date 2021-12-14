Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hannah Mills, Giles Scott and Stuart Bithell call time on Olympic sailing

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 12:03 am
Hannah Mills (left), Giles Scott (centre) and Stuart Bithell (Andrew Matthews/Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tokyo 2020 gold medallists Hannah Mills, Giles Scott and Stuart Bithell have announced their decisions to retire from Olympic sailing.

The trio were part of a hugely-successful regatta for Team GB in Enoshima this summer, which yielded three gold medals plus one silver and a bronze.

Mills became the most successful female Olympic sailor of all time when she successfully defended her 470 title alongside her new team-mate Eilidh McIntyre.

Double Olympic champion Giles Scott is stepping away from Olympic competition (PA Wire)

Mills said: “It was a difficult decision and yet also an easy one – what made it hard was how incredible the Olympic Games is – it’s like nothing else on earth.

“The 470 is going mixed for Paris 2024 and for me, in terms of my career, this is the perfect time to step away and explore other options.”

Scott, another two-time gold medallist, steps away with his Finn class set to be discontinued in Paris.

Scott said: “I’ve been in Olympic class sailing now for nearly 14 years, done two Olympic Games, had a really good innings and now it’s time for me to move on to other things.”

Stuart Bithell (left) won 49er gold with Dylan Fletcher (Kaoru Soehata/PA)

Bithell departs after claiming gold in the men’s 49er class alongside Dylan Fletcher. Fellow Tokyo sailing team members Luke Patience, Alison Young, Charlotte Dobson and Chris Grube are also retiring.

The Royal Yachting Association’s Olympic Performance manager Mark Robinson said: “These individuals have made such a huge impact on our sport, their achievements speak for themselves, and they’ve inspired countless youngsters to follow in their footsteps.

“I feel very proud to have led a team full of such great athletes, and those retiring will be sorely missed.”

