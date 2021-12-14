Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Britney Spears hits out at state of California for allowing her exploitation

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 1:31 am
Britney Spears arrives for her UK tour launch party at Sanctum Soho Hotel in central London.
Britney Spears arrives for her UK tour launch party at Sanctum Soho Hotel in central London.

Britney Spears criticised her family and the US state of California as she celebrated her new financial freedom in the run up to the Christmas holidays.

The pop star said she was “embarrassed” her father, Jamie Spears, had been allowed to exploit her and control her access to money for years.

She was freed from the controversial conservatorship last month after nearly 14 years.

In a lengthy message on Instagram the Toxic singer referenced her infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer during which she was accused, among other things, of having a “shopping problem.”

“What was with the ‘you’re in the wrong’ approach? Geeze…and making me cry?” she said.

“My manager put that woman in home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked me if I had a shopping problem.

“Anyway I’m able to have cash now so I went to an ATM and was so proud of my 300 dollars…and no I’m not embarrassed to share this, well maybe a little.

“But I’m more embarrassed for my family for condoning the fact that I wasn’t allowed to have cash for so long when I worked my little ass off for them.

“I’m embarrassed for the state of California for permitting my father to have me work as hard as he worked me all those years.

“I’m sad for all of them because I know my value and worth now and they LOST ME!”

Spears added that she had used the money to buy Christmas presents and wished her followers well during the festive season.

“I bought chocolate, Christmas socks and a bottle of white wine with my cash, it was great,” she said.

“I felt so independent when I came home. Hope you’re all having a wonderful Christmas.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal