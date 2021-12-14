Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Kim Kardashian requests immediate termination of marriage to Kanye West

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 3:21 am
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Kim Kardashian has requested that her marriage to rapper Kanye West be immediately terminated, saying that no reconciliation will be “of any value at this time”.

The reality star, 41, said irreconcilable differences “continue to exist” between the pair and that she had requested several times that West agree to the split.

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, Kardashian said there would be “no prejudice” to West if the marriage was dissolved and that both parties deserved the “opportunity to build new lives”.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
The reality star, 41, said irreconcilable differences “continue to exist” between the pair and that she had requested several times that West agree to the split (PA)

“I submit this declaration in support of my request for an order bifurcating and terminating the status of my marriage to respondent, Kanye West,” she said.

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (West) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down.

“No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.

“There will be no prejudice to (West) if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially given the fact that throughout our marriage, we adhered to the terms of our premarital agreement and maintained the separate property character of our assets.”

She continued: “I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with (West) since I filed for divorce in February 2021.

“I have requested several times that (West) agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status.

“(West) has not responded to my request.

“(West) and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

Kanye West album
Kardashian’s request comes despite West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, repeatedly calling for the pair to reconcile their differences (PA)

The request was submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court on November 21.

It comes despite West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, repeatedly calling for Kardashian to reconcile their differences.

During a performance of his track Runaway at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles last week, the rapper repeated the lyrics “I need you to run right back to me” and added, “more specifically, Kimberly”.

He also previously addressed the reality star in a lengthy Thanksgiving prayer shared on Instagram, in which describing spending every day thinking “how I get my family back together”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]