Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Travis Head talks up Jack Leach’s chances of hitting back in second Ashes Test

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 7:47 am Updated: December 14, 2021, 7:53 am
Travis Head (left) and Jack Leach (Jason O’Brien/Steven Patson/PA)
Travis Head (left) and Jack Leach (Jason O’Brien/Steven Patson/PA)

After playing his part in the brutal takedown of Jack Leach in the first Ashes Test, Australia batter Travis Head talked up the England spinner’s chances of hitting back this week in Adelaide.

Australia made a point of getting after the left-armer at The Gabba, pounding him for 102 runs from 13 chastening overs.

Head was named player of the match for his 152 and helped inflict the damage to Leach’s figures by taking him for four fours and a six.

Travis Head celebrates scoring a 150 runs
Travis Head was named player of the match in the opening Ashes Test (Tertius Pickard/AP)

England have been pondering Leach’s position for the day/night second Test – weighing up the variety of the attack against the possibility of entrusting the pink ball to an all-seam attack, but Adelaide local Head argues there is always plenty of encouragement for the slow bowlers on his home pitch.

His word might be taken with a pinch of salt, but he insists the track record speaks for itself.

“There’s a huge role (for spin), we’ve seen it here for a long period of time,” he said.

“Lloyd Pope for South Australia has spun the ball and I have spun the ball every now and then, which is rare!

“Whenever we played Nathan Lyon here for New South Wales he’s always been near impossible to hit with the bounce and turn he can get from this wicket and the patchiness of the grass.

“He (Leach) is definitely going to have opportunities throughout this series…this wicket is going to be one, it’s probably going to be patchy and probably spin.

“There definitely was a plan to put him under pressure (in Brisbane). It wasn’t take him down like we did, it just worked out that way.”

Australia will make one enforced change to their own bowling line-up, with the injured Josh Hazlewood’s place going to one of Jhye Richardson or Michael Neser.

Richardson’s skills are thought to be more suited to floodlit conditions, but Head said the selectors could not go wrong.

“Josh is obviously a huge asset for us, he bowls so tight and aggressive, great areas. Jhye and Ness do exactly the same thing,” he said.

“They’ve been sitting there in the wings through a little period of time now, waiting for their opportunity. I think both are highly skilled. Both of them are ready to go, whoever gets the nod.

“They’ve both bashed the door down for a while now. One of them will get the opportunity and there’s no doubt they’ll take it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]