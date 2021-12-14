Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anger as Hong Kong primary school shows pupils film of Nanking Massacre

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 10:29 am
Students wearing face masks hold flowers mourn for the victims of the Nakjing Massacre at a mass burial site during the annual commemoration of the 1937 Nanking Massacre in Nanjing in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. China on Monday marking the 84th anniversary of the Nanking Massacre, in which it says hundreds of thousands of civilians and disarmed soldiers were killed by Japanese soldiers in and around the former Chinese capital. (Chinatopix Via AP)
Hong Kong officials have distanced themselves from the screening of a video of the Nanking Massacre in a primary school that left some children in tears, saying schools are not required to screen such graphic footage.

The clip from a documentary of the 1937 atrocity showed Japanese soldiers killing civilians in the former Chinese capital.

China on Monday marked the 80th anniversary of the massacre that left hundreds of civilians and disarmed soldiers dead.

“While learning history is of paramount importance, how to learn is something that we will defer to the education sector, because we have very well-trained teachers, we have well-run schools,” Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said during a press conference on Tuesday.

China Nanking Memorial
A memorial to the victims of the Nanking Massacre (Chinatopix/AP)

The screening of the brutal footage caused some students to cry and sparked complaints from parents, according to local media reports.

Po Leung Kuk Hong Kong Taoist Association Yuen Yuen primary school said it would consider children’s feelings and adjust teaching materials accordingly.

On Tuesday, Ms Lam confirmed that the video was included in a teaching materials checklist and the education department had a duty to inform schools of the materials available in the public domain, but there was no mandate that such footage had to be shown while teaching children about the massacre.

The atrocity lasted from December 1937 to January 1938, with Japanese soldiers engaged in the mass killings and rape in the city.

Hong Kong authorities have included Chinese history as a compulsory subject and indicated that students will also learn about national security, following the implementation of a national security law in the city last year in response to massive anti-government protests.

Ms Lam has also called for the strengthening of so-called patriotic education in schools, amid Beijing’s tightening grip on the city.

Nanking, an ancient Chinese capital 200 miles west of Shanghai, is now commonly known as Nanjing.

