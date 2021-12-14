Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sergio Aguero to make statement on his future amid reports of forced retirement

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 10:57 am
Sergio Aguero left Manchester City at the end of last season (Dave Thompson/PA)
Sergio Aguero will make a statement on his future at the Nou Camp on Wednesday, Barcelona have announced.

The former Manchester City striker has been receiving treatment for a heart condition.

Aguero was told by doctors to rest for three months after suffering chest pains during the 1-1 draw against Alaves on October 30.

Reports have suggested the Argentina forward may be forced into retirement because of the issue, which is said to be more serious than initially thought.

On Tuesday, Barcelona said in a post on the club’s official website: “Please note Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero will give a statement on his future from Camp Nou at 12pm CET on Wednesday December 15. The first-team football player will be joined by FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta.”

Aguero scored a club record 260 goals for City during a golden decade in which he won 12 major trophies, including five Premier League titles, before leaving at the end of last season.

The forward’s final campaign at the Etihad Stadium, however, was ravaged by injuries and illness (Covid-19).

Aguero also experienced further fitness problems after moving to Spain, with the game against Alaves just his second start.

