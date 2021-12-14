Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elise Christie retires after failing to qualify for Beijing Winter Olympics

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 4:09 pm Updated: December 14, 2021, 5:01 pm
Elise Christie has announced her retirement from short-track (Mike Egerton/PA)

Elise Christie has announced her retirement from short-track just two weeks after her bid to qualify for a fourth Winter Olympics in Beijing next year effectively came to an end.

The 31-year-old, who famously crashed out of all three of her races in Pyeongchang in 2018, admitted “part of my heart will always be missing” having failed to crown her career with an Olympic medal.

Christie won three world titles in Rotterdam in 2017, becoming both the first British and European woman to do so. She won four world silver and five bronze medals, and 10 European titles.

Christie said on social media: “I will have a lot to say and I know a lot of people will have lots of questions, but now it’s time to announce my retirement from short track speed skating.

“Part of my heart will always be missing because I never achieved my end goal. But I leave this sport knowing it’s left in good hands, with skaters capable of doing what I didn’t.

“I changed this sport in this country, I defied odds, never made excuses for having less than my opponents, and I walk away with over 70 World Cup, European and World Championship medals.”

PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games – Day Eight
Elise Christie crashed out of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang (Mike Egerton/PA)

Christie’s eventful Olympic career began in 2010, and four years later in Sochi she reported receiving death threats from South Korean fans who judged her responsible for a crash involving favourite Park Seung-hi in the 500 metres final.

Christie headed to Pyeongchang as a hot medal favourite but crashed in the 500m final, and also fell in the 1500m semi-final, requiring hospital treatment on an injured ankle.

She returned to the track for the 1000m but fell early in her heat, prompting a re-start, after which she crashed again and was subsequently disqualified.

Christie decided to continue in a bid to qualify for Beijing but was hampered by an ankle injury and failed to reach the semi-finals in any qualification races, effectively ruling her out of contention.

Christie said she was “taking a new venture down a different path”.

She added: “I am not a decorated Olympian but I am a decorated athlete.”

