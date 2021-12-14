Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New York ethics board tells former Gov Cuomo to return book money

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 7:19 pm
Andrew Cuomo (Seth Wenig/AP)
Andrew Cuomo (Seth Wenig/AP)

Former governor Andrew Cuomo has been ordered by New York’s ethics commission to give up millions of dollars a publisher paid him to write a book about his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

An attorney for Mr Cuomo immediately called the action unconstitutional and promised a fight.

Mr Cuomo was directed to turn over proceeds earned from American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From The Covid-19 Pandemic within 30 days under a resolution approved 12-1 by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, according to reports.

The order came a month after the commission voted to rescind the ethics approval it had given Mr Cuomo before he entered into the 5.1 million dollars book deal.

American Crisis was published in October 2020, months before Mr Cuomo resigned amid findings he sexually harassed 11 women.

The staff of the commission granted approval of the deal in July 2020, when his counsel told the commission that Mr Cuomo agreed to not use any state personnel or resources to produce his book and that he would write it “entirely on his own time”.

But complaints later surfaced that state property, resources and personnel were used to prepare, write, edit and publish the book.

Mr Cuomo has acknowledged that state employees helped with tasks including editing the manuscript. But he has claimed that those employees were volunteering.

“JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo attorney Jim McGuire said in a prepared statement.

“Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.”

There was no immediate comment from the attorney general’s office.

A separate state Assembly investigation released last month found evidence that Mr Cuomo, who resigned in August, had his staff spend copious amounts of time on the project.

Junior and senior staff members told investigators they were asked to perform book tasks during their work day, including transcribing dictations, printing and delivering documents, and attending meetings with agents and publishers.

One senior state official sent and received 1,000 emails about the book, the legislative report said.

