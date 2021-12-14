Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Malta legalises adult-use cannabis possession and cultivation

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 9:35 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Malta has decriminalised the possession and cultivation of cannabis for personal use by adults, and took steps to set up what could become Europe’s first cannabis regulatory authority.

Under the new legislative package, it will become legal for anyone 18 and over to possess up to seven grams of cannabis and to cultivate up to four plants.

Growers for personal use can store up to 50 grams of dried marijuana. However, consuming cannabis in public or in the presence of minors remains illegal and subject to fines.

The new regulations will allow for the setting up of non-profit clubs that can distribute cannabis and cannabis plant seeds among their members.

And it calls for the establishment of an authority that will work with the government on national policy governing cannabis use.

The minister who sponsored the legislation, Owen Bonnici, said the package aimed “stop treating people who are not criminals like criminals,” create a regulatory system and “protect minors and society at large”.

The passage of the package was not unanimous, with the opposition Nationalist Party arguing that the bill would normalise and increase drug abuse in Malta.

It must be signed into law by the president, which is usually a formality.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]