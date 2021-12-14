Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Judge delays case against Michigan school suspect’s parents

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 10:35 pm
James Crumbley looks past his lawyer to his wife during a probable cause hearing in Rochester Hills, Michigan (Carlos Osorio/AP)
A judge has granted more time to collect and share additional evidence against the parents of a boy charged with killing four students at Oxford High School in the US.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald asked that the Michigan community be given “time to heal” during the holiday season.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of giving 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley access to a gun and failing to intervene when they were confronted with his disturbing drawings a few hours before the shooting on November 30.

The teenager is separately charged as an adult with murder and other crimes.

Judge Julie Nicholson granted a request to postpone until February 8 a key hearing that will determine whether the elder Crumbleys will face a trial.

“These funerals have just recently concluded,” Ms McDonald said. “The prosecutor’s office has a lot of work to do with a lot of the victims and the families. We do not think it’s in their best interest or in the interests of justice to do that during the holiday season.”

Besides the deaths of four students, six students and one teacher were injured.

“We have police narratives, we have digital evidence, we have video evidence,” the prosecutor later told reporters, adding that a delay in court proceedings would help her office prepare and also give Oxford “time to heal to the extent that’s possible”.

The parents were arrested on December 4, hiding in a commercial building in Detroit, hours after charges were announced. They remain in prison, apparently unable to pay bonds of 500,000 dollars each, although defence lawyer Shannon Smith said she would ask for new terms on January 7.

Ethan Crumbley had a brief court hearing on Monday and will return on January 7.

Oxford High School, about 30 miles north of Detroit, has been closed since the shooting.

Other schools in the Oxford district were closed on Tuesday out of “an abundance of caution” after an online threat was directed at a middle school, officials said.

