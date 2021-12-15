Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Dozens trapped at top of Hong Kong skyscraper as firefighters tackle blaze

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 7:55 am Updated: December 15, 2021, 8:35 am
Firefighters stand outside the World Trade Centre (Kin Cheung/AP)
Firefighters stand outside the World Trade Centre (Kin Cheung/AP)

Dozens of people were trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out on Wednesday.

Firefighters battled to put out the blaze which started in the early afternoon at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district.

The 38-storey building houses both offices and a shopping centre.

At least 12 people were sent to hospital for treatment.

Hong Kong Fire
People are evacuated from the World Trade Centre (Kin Cheung/AP)

Firefighters used an extendable ladder to rescue several people who were trapped on the lower floors of the building.

Other people were said to be trapped in restaurants in the mall, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper.

Nearly a hundred people had also evacuated to the top of the building while waiting to be rescued. Many of them later left the building. Some of them were covering their noses and mouths but did not appear to be seriously injured.

The fire was upgraded to a level three incident, according to a police notice. Fires are graded on a scale of one to five, with five being the most severe. At 3.06 pm, authorities said the fire was under control.

Firefighters mobilised two breathing apparatus teams and two water jets to help fight the fire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]