Sergio Aguero’s career in numbers

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 11:37 am
Sergio Aguero had a goal-laden spell at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sergio Aguero has retired from football due to a heart condition.

The 33-year-old Argentina striker had joined Barcelona in the summer after ending a decade-long stay with Manchester City.

Here, the PA news agency look at the striker’s career in numbers.

101/41 – Caps and goals for Argentina.

2 – Major international honours, an Olympic gold medal in 2008 and the 2021 Copa America.

4 – Clubs: Argentinian side Independiente, LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona.

Sergio Aguero is returning to LaLiga, 10 years after leaving Atletico Madrid to join Manchester City
260 – Goals for Manchester City, a club record.

14 – Major trophies won at club level: five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and six League Cup triumphs with City, plus the 2010 Europa League and UEFA Super Cup with Atletico.

15/35 – Age in years and days when he became the youngest player to play in the Argentine First Division during his time at Buenos Aires-based club Independiente.

Sergio Aguero, right, won an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2008
93.20 – Time of his most famous City goal – their stoppage-time winner against QPR to clinch the Premier League title on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

100 – Goals for Atletico between 2006 and 2011, including 74 in LaLiga.

38,000,000 – The fee in GBP paid by City to sign him from Atletico in 2011.

1 – World Cup final appearance: Argentina’s 1-0 defeat to Germany in 2014.

Sergio Aguero scored 260 goals for Manchester City
390 – Appearances for Manchester City.

230 – Games for Atletico, including 175 in LaLiga.

1 – Premier League Golden Boot, won in 2014-15.

16 – Hat-tricks for City.

2– Copa America runners-up medals, from 2015 and 2016.

29 – LaLiga assists for Atletico.

184 – Premier League goals, fourth on all-time list behind Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andy Cole (187).

5 – appearances he made for Barcelona, scoring once against Real Madrid.

