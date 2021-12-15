Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Penelope Cruz receives honour from New York’s Museum of Modern Art

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 12:45 pm
Penelope Cruz was honoured at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Penelope Cruz was honoured at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

During a tribute to her career at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), Penelope Cruz recalled the Betamax videotape store that opened in her neighbourhood, in a suburb of Madrid, when she was a child and that made her discover cinema.

It was there where she rented all the films of Spanish movie director Pedro Almodovar, she said.

“I watched, and I laughed, I cried, and I learned,” she said at a star-studded benefit on Tuesday evening at the museum.

“I would not be here tonight, being honoured by MoMa, if I had not had the privilege of working with brilliant directors who have inspired me, taught me, helped me grow as an artist and as a person. I want to thank them all tonight, and specially my Pedro.”

2021 MoMA Film Benefit
Ricky Martin attended the tribute to Penelope Cruz at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The recognition comes a decade after the museum paid the same tribute to Almodovar, who has worked with Cruz in seven films.

The latest movie by the director, Parallel Mothers, starring Cruz, opens in the United States on December 24. On Monday, it received two Golden Globe nominations.

An exciting moment of the night was when Almodovar sent a video message to Cruz, congratulating her on the recognition.

He recalled in the video a dialogue with the actress that they had when they promoted All About My Mother (1999).

“You told me that when I get old you will take care of me. I’m not that old yet, but I hope you keep your word,” he said, provoking laughter in the audience.

“When I am an old man, I hope you come and become, in this case, my mother. It would be a reflection of all the mothers that you have been for me throughout these seven films.”

2021 MoMA Film Benefit
Anne Hathaway was another star to attend the tribute to Penelope Cruz (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Among those paying tribute to the Spanish actress at the annual film benefit were Anne Hathaway, Diane Kruger and Rebecca Hall.

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, Spanish singer Rosalia and fashion designer Zac Posen also attended the event.

The benefit featured clips from some of Cruz’s many films: Broken Embraces (2009), Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), and Volver (2006), among others. Cruz won an Oscar for best supporting actress in Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Hathaway remembered that moment during Tuesday’s red carpet.

“I went up to congratulate her and, I don’t know if it was her sisters or her friends, but two beautiful women ran down from the top balcony and they were so happy for her,” Hathaway said.

“And I have women like that in my life, and I was just so happy to see her, you know, the authentic joy that the women in her life felt for her.”

The benefit has been presented since 2011 by Chanel. Cruz, who wore a long red Chanel v-line dress with an open back, has been an ambassador of the fashion house since 2018.

MoMA’s film benefit raises funds to bring great works of film to the museum’s collection. The museum’s film department includes more than 30,000 films and 1.5 million film stills.

Cruz joins a group of previous MoMA honourees that includes Martin Scorsese, Tom Hanks, Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett, Quentin Tarantino, George Clooney and others.

