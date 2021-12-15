Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid-19 outbreak in Watford squad sees game at Burnley called off

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 6:11 pm
Burnley’s game with Watford was called off (Martin Rickett/PA)
A Covid-19 outbreak within the Watford squad has led to an abrupt postponement of their Premier League game at Burnley on Wednesday evening.

Burnley announced the fixture was suddenly off just two and a half hours before kick-off, with a follow-up Premier League statement apologising for the “inconvenience and disruption” a late cancellation has caused to supporters.

The Clarets said in a brief statement: “Burnley can confirm the match against Watford has been postponed due to an ongoing Covid outbreak within the opposition squad.”

This is the third top-flight match to be shelved because of coronavirus in a matter of days, with a number of cases at Tottenham and Manchester United leading to games against Brighton and Brentford respectively being called off.

Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri gave no indication this was a possible scenario when running the rule over his side – who sit 17th, one place and two points above Burnley – at his pre-match press conference earlier this week.

But the Premier League confirmed the Hornets had “an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match”. It is as yet unclear how many coronavirus cases the club have.

The league said in a statement: “It is with regret the Premier League board has postponed Burnley’s home fixture against Watford.

“The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match.

“The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening’s game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice.

“In considering any application to postpone, the board considers a range of sporting and medical factors. Each decision is taken on a case-by-case basis with everyone’s health of utmost importance.”

Clubs have been ordered to reinstate emergency measures by the league in the wake of a season-high 42 positive Covid cases being recorded last week, including the wearing of face masks and observing social distancing, while players and staff need to take a lateral flow test every time they want to enter their side’s training ground.

It is understood there is no official threshold for the number of positive cases that would cause a game to be called off, with the Premier League board considering each set of circumstances individually.

