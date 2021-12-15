Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal into top four as Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe sink Hammers

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 10:01 pm Updated: December 15, 2021, 10:07 pm
Emile Smith Rowe scored a late second goal as Arsenal beat West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)
Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe fired Arsenal to a 2-0 victory over West Ham and into the top four of the Premier League.

Brazilian forward Martinelli, profiting from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s enforced absence from the squad with a rare run in the Gunners starting line-up, tucked in his second goal of the season early in the second half.

And substitute Smith Rowe doubled the lead late on after Alexandre Lacazette had missed a penalty.

Gabriel Martinelli’s goal put the Gunners on the road to victory (Nick Potts/PA)

It was enough to inflict defeat on an increasingly weary-looking West Ham side, whose own charge for a Champions League spot has slowed to a crawl in recent weeks.

To add to their problems they were reduced to 10 men when Vladimir Coufal was sent off for bringing down Lacazette, who saw his subsequent penalty saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

Tackles were flying in early on in a feisty London derby with Coufal booked for an early forearm into the face of Kieran Tierney which would later prove costly.

West Ham had the best chance of the opening stages with Jarrod Bowen’s free-kick finding its way to Pablo Fornals on the edge of the area.

The Spaniard took a touch before curling his shot inches wide of the far post.

But as the first half wore on Bukayo Saka was beginning to enjoy more and more space down West Ham’s left.

The England winger tip-toed past Arthur Masuaku and into the area again before squaring for Granit Xhaka, whose close-range shot was blocked.

The ball fell to Tierney on the edge of the area and his fierce, swerving strike was acrobatically touched onto the crossbar by former Arsenal keeper Fabianski.

Fabianski saved again before half-time, low down to his left to deny Lacazette, with Craig Dawson just getting a foot to the rebound to prevent Martinelli from snapping it up.

Alexandre Lacazette saw his penalty saved by Lukasz Fabianski (Nick Potts/PA)

But Martinelli did not have to wait long before giving Arsenal a deserved lead.

Two minutes into the second half Lacazette – again named Gunners skipper with Aubameyang exiled from the team – slipped Martinelli in between Coufal and Dawson and the youngster kept his head to stroke a low finish past Fabianski.

West Ham conceded the penalty and were reduced to 10 men when Lacazette went down in the 66th minute.

Coufal, who had touched the ball but also got a chunk of the man, trudged off after receiving an inevitable second yellow card, but Fabianski kept West Ham in the match with a fine save.

However, Smith Rowe settled it with three minutes remaining, taking Takehiro Tomiyasu’s pass before cutting inside and firing into the bottom corner.

