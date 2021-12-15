Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal move into top four at West Ham’s expense

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 10:35 pm
Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring the opener in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over West Ham (Nick Potts/PA).
Arsenal replaced West Ham in the Premier League’s top four after beating them 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe.

Martinelli put the Gunners ahead three minutes into the second half before West Ham were reduced to 10 men when Vladimir Coufal was sent off following a challenge on Alexandre Lacazette.

The resulting penalty by Lacazette, in the 69th minute, was saved by ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, but substitute Smith Rowe then doubled the hosts’ lead with three minutes of normal time remaining.

After recording a second win in five days with now ex-captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the squad following a breach of discipline, Arsenal leapfrog the Hammers into fourth place.

Wolves are up to eighth after Romain Saiss’ effort just before the break earned them a 1-0 win at Brighton.

While it was a first victory in five outings for the visitors, Brighton’s winless run extended to 11 games.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace and Southampton played out a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

After Wilfried Zaha’s early opener for the Eagles was cancelled out by James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick in the 32nd minute, Armando Broja put Southampton in front four minutes later. Jordan Ayew then netted a 65th-minute equaliser.

