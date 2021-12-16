Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

10 athletes hoping to make their mark on the world stage in 2022

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 6:07 am
Christ Tshiunza is one of the stars to watch in 2022 (David Davies/PA)
Christ Tshiunza is one of the stars to watch in 2022 (David Davies/PA)

This time last year Emma Raducanu was languishing outside the world’s top 300 and a 12-year-old called Sky Brown was spouting scarcely believable ambitions of becoming Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist.

Fast forward 12 months and a new set of rising stars, both at home and abroad, are targeting 2022 as the year in which they emulate Raducanu and Brown and announce their arrivals on the world stage.

Here, the PA news agency selects the pick of the athletes to watch in 2022.

Bruce Mouat (curling)

Team GB Curling Team Announcement – Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games
Bruce Mouat is targeting two medals at the Winter Olympics (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Edinburgh 27-year-old is set to make history at the Winter Olympics in Beijing when he teams up with Jennifer Dodds in the mixed doubles before leading his men’s team into competition. Having won world mixed gold and team silver in 2021, Mouat could make two trips to the podium.

Christ Tshiunza (rugby union)

Wales U20 v Ireland U20 – Under 20s Guinness Six Nations – Cardiff Arms Park
Christ Tshiunza is making his name for Exeter and Wales (David Davies/PA)

The 19-year-old Exeter forward made a major breakthrough in 2021 when he was called up by Wales for their Six Nations campaign, scoring the first try in their final match against Scotland. The 6ft 6ins Tshiunza has proven his versatility and is being tipped as one to watch for the future.

Leylah Fernandez (tennis)

US Open – Day Twelve – USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Leylah Fernandez (left) is set to step out of Emma Raducanu’s shadow (ZUMA/PA)

Leylah Fernandez was in danger of being rendered an afterthought amid the understandable acclaim for Emma Raducanu in the wake of their historic US Open final. But the Canadian 19-year-old showed just as much potential and it would be no surprise to see her out-shine Raducanu in 2022.

Savannah Marshall (boxing)

Hughie Fury v Christian Hammer – Utilita Arena
Savannah Marshall is set for major showdown with Claressa Shields (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Marshall’s already successful career is set to achieve lift-off if she fights and beats her amateur rival Claressa Shields in 2022. The pair have not crossed paths since Marshall handed Shields her only defeat en route to winning the world amateur title in 2012, but the signs are they are set to clash next year.

Zhao Xintong (snooker)

Cazoo UK Championship – Day Thirteen – York Barbican
Zhao Xintong made a major breakthrough at the UK Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)

Snooker’s predicted Chinese takeover has been long in coming but the manner of Zhao’s march to the UK title in December strongly suggested he was ready to shake up the world rankings. Long touted by the likes of Jimmy White as the sport’s next big thing, Zhao will waste no time adding more titles.

Leona Maguire (golf)

Leona Maguire starred in this year’s Solheim Cup (David Dermer/PA)

The Irish 27-year-old made a name for herself with a record 4.5 points out of five on her Solheim Cup debut in September. She will now be aiming to secure individual success having yet to win on the Ladies European Tour or LPGA Tour, where she recorded five top-10 finishes in 2021.

Conor Gallagher (football)

Burnley v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Turf Moor
Conor Gallagher faces a major decision in 2022 (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 21-year-old midfielder has been earning increasing rave reviews at Crystal Palace, culminating in his match-winning double against Everton in December. Next year will prove crucial for Gallagher’s career trajectory as he returns to his parent club Chelsea to plot his immediate future.

George Russell (Formula One)

George Russell File Photo
More grand prix podiums for George Russell in 2022 (Tim Goode/PA)

The fast-rising Russell underscored his potential by steering his Williams onto the F1 podium at the Belgian Grand Prix in 2021. Further podiums appear a near-certainty for Russell when he moves to Mercedes next year and faces the daunting yet exhilarating prospect of teaming up with Lewis Hamilton.

Keely Hodgkinson (athletics)

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Package
Keely Hodgkinson is targeting more medals in 2022 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hodgkinson was one of the break-out athletics stars of 2021 as she scooped the Diamond League title as well as 800 metres silver at the Olympics. But there will be no respite for the teenager who is intent on continuing her medal haul through 2022’s hectic schedule including the European and World Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

Alice Capsey (cricket)

London Spirit v Oval Invincibles – The Hundred – Women’s Match – Lord’s
Alice Capsey was the star of this year’s inaugural Hundred (Yui Mok/PA)

The Surrey 17-year-old starred in the inaugural Hundred tournament in 2020 and was crowned the PCA’s Women’s Young Player of the Year. Having been granted her first professional contract, Capsey will be targeting more headline-grabbing antics in the Hundred, as well as cementing her status as one of her country’s brightest prospects.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal