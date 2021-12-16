Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Appeal court judges raise doubts about Harvey Weinstein’s conviction

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 7:21 am
Harvey Weinstein (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Harvey Weinstein (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

An appeals court has criticised prosecutors for filling out Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial last year with what one judge deemed “incredibly prejudicial” evidence from women whose allegations were not part of the criminal charges against him — a strategy that could jeopardise the disgraced movie mogul’s conviction.

Members of a five-judge panel in New York state’s intermediate appeals court condemned Judge James Burke’s decision to allow the witnesses and for another ruling that cleared the way for prosecutors to confront Weinstein with evidence about other misbehaviour if he had gave evidence.

Several judges on the panel appeared open to considering reversing Weinstein’s conviction and ordering a new trial. A decision is not expected until January.

Judge Sallie Manzanet-Daniels said prosecutors had piled on with “incredibly prejudicial” evidence from additional witnesses and that heavy details about Weinstein’s behaviour — in some cases boorish but not sexual — amounted to overkill.

“Let’s inflame the jury’s heart by telling them that he beat up his brother during a meeting. I just I don’t see how there is a balance there on that,” she said, challenging a lawyer from the Manhattan district attorney’s office who implored the judges to uphold Weinstein’s conviction.

Weinstein, 69, was convicted in February 2020 of a criminal sex act for forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006, and rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actress in 2013.

He was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault stemming from actor Annabella Sciorra’s allegations of a mid-1990s rape.

Annabella Sciorra
Annabella Sciorra (William Conran/PA)

The verdict was a landmark in the MeToo movement spawned by women coming forward with allegations against Weinstein. He maintains his innocence and contends that any sexual activity was consensual.

Judge Burke allowed prosecutors to bolster their case with evidence from three women who alleged Weinstein also violated them but whose claims did not lead to charges in the New York case.

Rules on calling witnesses to give evidence about “prior bad acts” vary by state and were an issue in Bill Cosby’s successful appeal against his sexual assault conviction in Pennsylvania.

New York’s rules, shaped by a landmark decision in a 1901 poisoning case, are among the more restrictive.

Weinstein’s lawyers said the extra evidence went beyond what is normally allowed — detailing motive, opportunity, intent or a common scheme or plan — and essentially put the ex-studio boss on trial for crimes he was not charged with and had not had an opportunity to defend himself against.

Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein at a hearing in Los Angeles in July (Etienne Laurent/AP)

Judge Burke’s ruling allowing prosecutors to use horror stories from Weinstein’s past to attack his credibility worked to prevent him from giving evidence, Weinstein lawyer Barry Kamins told the appellate panel.

“The jury was overwhelmed by such prejudicial, bad evidence,” Mr Kamins argued. “This was a trial of Harvey Weinstein’s character. The people were making him out to be a bad person.”

Mr Kamins also challenged Judge Burke’s refusal to remove a juror who had written a novel involving predatory older men, as well as his decision to allow prosecutors to have an expert on victim behaviour and rape myths give evidence while rejecting testimony on similar subjects from defence experts.

Weinstein, sentenced to 23 years in state prison in New York, did not attend Wednesday’s arguments. He was extradited to California earlier this year and is jailed there while awaiting trial on charges he assaulted five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

