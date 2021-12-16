Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Senators back law barring imports from Chinese region linked to forced labour

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 6:59 pm
President Joe Biden is said to back the Bill (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Senators have given final congressional approval to a Bill barring imports from China’s Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labour.

The measure is the latest in a series intensifying US penalties over China’s alleged abuses of ethnic and religious minorities in the western region, especially Xinjiang’s millions of predominantly Muslim Uighurs.

The Biden administration also announced new sanctions on Thursday targeting several Chinese biotech and surveillance companies, and government entities, for their actions in Xinjiang.

The Senate vote sends the Bill to President Joe Biden. Press secretary Jen Psaki said this week that Mr Biden supported the measure, after months of the White House declining to take a public stand on an earlier version of the legislation.

Biden China Sanctions
Joe Biden has introduced measures against China over abuses in Xinjiang (Susan Walsh/AP)

The United States says China is committing genocide in its treatment of the Uighurs. That includes widespread reports by rights groups and journalists of forced sterilisation and large detention camps where many Uighurs allegedly are compelled to work in factories.

China denies any abuses. It says the steps it has taken are necessary to combat terrorism and a separatist movement.

Xinjiang is a resource-rich mining region, important for agricultural production, particularly cotton and tomatoes, and home to a booming industrial sector.

As in the House earlier this week, the sweeping import ban passed the Senate with overwhelming approval from Democrats and Republicans.

“The United States is so reliant on China that we have turned a blind eye to the slave labour that makes our clothes, our solar panels, and much more,” Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican who introduced the earlier version of the legislation with Oregon Democrat Jeff Merkley, said this week after House passage. “That changes today.”

Swift passage of a compromise version through both houses comes after what supporters said was offstage opposition from corporations with manufacturing links to China, although there was little to no overt opposition.

Some Uighur rights advocates and others said they had also feared private opposition from within the Biden administration as it sought cooperation from the Chinese on climate change and other issues.

Ms Psaki cited import controls, sanctions, diplomatic initiatives and other measures that the Biden administration had already taken targeting forced labour from Xinjiang.

“We agree with Congress that action can and must be taken to hold the People’s Republic of China accountable for genocide and human rights abuses and to address forced labour in Xinjiang,” Ms Psaki said.

The legislation requires government agencies to expand their monitoring of the use of forced labour by China’s ethnic minorities.

Crucially, it creates a presumption that goods coming from Xinjiang are made with forced labour. Businesses will have to prove that forced labour played no part in a product to bring it into the United States.

Meanwhile, new sanctions on Thursday from the Commerce Department targeted China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes that focus on using biotechnology to support the Chinese military.

The move will bar American companies from selling components to the entities without a license.

China “is choosing to use these technologies to pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups”, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

“We cannot allow US commodities, technologies, and software that support medical science and biotechnical innovation to be diverted toward uses contrary to US national security.”

