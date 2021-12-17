Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers in overtime thriller

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 5:29 am
Patrick Mahomes celebrates the Chiefs’ game-winning touchdown in overtime (Ashley Landis/AP)
Patrick Mahomes celebrates the Chiefs' game-winning touchdown in overtime (Ashley Landis/AP)

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected for the game-winning touchdown as the Kansas City Chiefs secured a 34-28 overtime victory over AFC West rivals the Los Angeles Chargers.

It looked like the Chargers were heading to the top of the division when Mahomes’ second turnover of the game led to the hosts taking a 21-13 lead in the fourth quarter.

But Mahomes eventually came out on top of his thrilling duel with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, throwing two late touchdowns before connecting with tight end Kelce for a 34-yard game-winning score in overtime.

It was a seventh straight win for Kansas City and moved them into first place in the AFC with a 10-4 record.

The Chargers were left two games back on their divisional rivals – who secured the head-to-head record tie-breaker – but remain well-placed to secure a wild card spot for the NFL play-offs.

They suffered a blow on their first drive when tight end Donald Parham suffered a head injury and had to be taken to hospital, where he was said to be in a stable condition.

But Herbert led the hosts to a 14-10 half-time lead when he responded to Chiefs full-back Michael Burton’s first touchdown since 2015 with a one-yard touchdown run of his own before he threw to Jalen Guyton in the end zone.

Mahomes had the Chiefs defence to thank for the gap not being bigger after they denied the Chargers on fourth and goal twice, including after Joey Bosa had strip sacked the Kansas quarterback.

The visitors missed a glorious chance to take the lead when Mahomes underthrew to a wide open Mecole Hardman on fourth and one from the Chargers two-yard line and he later threw an interception inside his own five-yard line which quickly led to an Austin Ekeler touchdown run.

Mahomes and Herbert then traded touchdown passes, to Tyreek Hill and Keenan Allen respectively, before the former connected with Kelce for a seven-yard touchdown with one minute and 16 seconds remaining.

The game was tied at 28-28 at the end of regulation but after the Chiefs won the overtime coin toss, Mahomes and Kelce combined for the 10th time in the game and the tight end’s forceful run to the end zone secured victory.

