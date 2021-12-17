Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
France wants EU legal action over fishing dispute with UK

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 2:21 pm
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

French authorities have said they will seek European Union legal action against the UK over a months-long fishing dispute.

The decision was announced after a meeting between President Emmanuel Macron and a delegation of fishermen at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris.

European affairs minister Clement Beaune said France will ask for a meeting of the EU-UK partnership council, a political body meant to handle post-Brexit issues.

“We will also ask, in the coming days, the European Commission to initiate judicial proceedings for licences we are entitled to get,” he told reporters after the meeting.

France Britain Fishing
Emmanuel Macron, centre, at the meeting (Sarah Meyssonnier/AP)

The UK licences are at the centre of the dispute following Britain’s split with the EU last year.

Before Brexit, French fishermen could fish deep inside British waters. Now they need a special licence from the British government or the self-governing British Crown dependencies of Jersey and Guernsey to fish in certain areas.

France has obtained 93% of the licences it requested, Mr Beaune said, but it still wants 73 more.

The fishing industry is economically tiny but symbolically important for both countries.

Olivier Le Nezet, head of the fishermen’s committee in the Brittany region, said “(Macron) made it very clear; the fight continues, it will end only when we will get the licences.”

The president “won’t stop negotiating”, Mr Le Nezet added.

French minister of the sea Annick Girardin said participants at the meeting also discussed economic support for fishermen whose licences will not be approved.

