Christian Eriksen leaves Inter Milan by mutual consent

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 2:51 pm
Christian Eriksen has left Inter Milan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, has left Inter Milan by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old enjoyed six-and-a-half seasons at Tottenham before moving to San Siro in January 2020 for a fee in the region of £17million.

Eriksen helped Inter win last season’s Serie A title but the following month his life was turned upside down after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland in June.

The attacking midfielder received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device.

Serie A rules would not allow Eriksen to play with an ICD and the Nerazzurri confirmed an agreement has been struck for the Dane to leave.

“FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached to terminate Christian Eriksen’s contract by mutual consent,” a club statement read.

“The club and the entire Nerazzurri family wish Christian all the very best for his future.

“Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken.

“The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro – all this will remain forever in Nerazzurri history.”

Eriksen has not played since the cardiac arrest and it remains unclear whether he will return to professional football.

The 29-year-old has been training on his own at Odense – where he was a youth team player for OB between 2005 and 2008 – in his homeland as he steps up his recovery.

A spokesperson for the Danish Superliga club told the PA news agency earlier this month: “He is living next to the training area, and he played here as a youth player, and because of that he was more than welcome to use our pitch to train. Christian is not training with our squad, he is just using our pitch.”

