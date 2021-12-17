Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘1887 time capsule found’ in base of controversial General Lee statue

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 4:31 pm Updated: December 17, 2021, 5:25 pm
Workers install scaffolding as they prepare to remove the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Monday Dec 6, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the pedestal removed and the land granted to the City of Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Crews working to remove the pedestal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee believe they have found a time capsule buried there in 1887.

The massive bronze equestrian statue of Lee, erected in Richmond, Virginia, in 1890, was taken down in September, more than a year after state governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal.

The order came amid protests over racism and police brutality across the country after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The day after the statue was removed, work crews spent more than 12 hours searching for the time capsule in the 40ft tall pedestal, but were unable to locate it.

On Friday, Mr Northam announced that crews had found the top of a square box embedded in a 2,000lb granite block.

It was located about 20ft off the ground in the main section of the pedestal, not in its base. Workers who searched for it in September believed it was tucked inside or under a cornerstone of the pedestal.

Mr Northam said in a news release that the stone must be removed and lowered to the ground before historic preservation teams can confirm whether it is the time capsule.

Confederate Monuments Richmond
Workers remove the first stone (Steve Helber/AP)

“It looks like it is,” said Clark Mercer, Mr Northam’s chief of staff. “We’re hoping it hasn’t been damaged by water over the last 100-plus years.”

A newspaper article from 1887 suggests the capsule contains Civil War memorabilia and a picture of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin, although historians believe it is doubtful the picture is a photograph, which would be rare and valuable.

Records from the Library of Virginia suggest that 37 Richmond residents, organisations and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy.

If workers confirm the box is the time capsule, it will be transported to the state Department of Historic Resources to be opened using best practices for historic preservation to maintain the integrity of the artifacts.

Confederate Monuments Richmond
Workers begin the disassembly (Steve Helber/AP)

The Lee statue, which became a symbol of racial injustice, was one of five Confederate tributes along Richmond’s Monument Avenue and the only one that belonged to the state.

The four city-owned statues were taken down in 2020, but the Lee statue removal was blocked by two lawsuits until a ruling from the Supreme Court of Virginia in September cleared the way.

Mr Northam announced earlier this month that the enormous pedestal would be removed, a reversal from September, when he said it would stay in place so its future could be determined by a community-driven effort to reimagine Monument Avenue.

After Mr Floyd’s murder in 2020, the Lee statue became a focal point of the racial justice movement in Richmond.

Since then, the pedestal has been covered in graffiti, some of it profane and much of it denouncing the police. Some activists wanted to see it remain in place as a work of protest art.

