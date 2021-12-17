Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Jurgen Klopp focused on players’ performances not their contract situations

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 10:31 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, left, will be well aware that Divock Origi will be out of contract next summer (Richard Sellers/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, left, will be well aware that Divock Origi will be out of contract next summer (Richard Sellers/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is more interested in a player’s current performance levels than the state of his contract.

In recent weeks the Reds boss has had to call on fringe players like Divock Origi, whose deal expires in the summer, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has 18 months left.

While not considered regular starters, both have played important roles during a recent run of injuries and they have not let down their manager and he views that as the most important thing.

Divock Origi
Divock Origi has just six months left on his contract (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It’s about how you play in the moment and then you are in the starting line-up – if your contract expires in two days, four months or five years it makes absolutely no difference,” he said.

“So, yep, all important but not because they are happy when they don’t start. They are important because they can really contribute in the moment when they start or when they come on and that is why they are Liverpool players.

“We don’t have to talk about the potential of these boys or whatever, it is about what makes sense for both sides in six or 18 months or whatever.

“But it is not important at all at the moment. It is not just about the two players you mention. We will not stay together forever. That is how it is.

“If someone wants to go somewhere else we have to find a solution for it.

“If we want to find somebody from another club we have to find a solution for it but it has nothing to do with now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal