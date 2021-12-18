He’s a danger – Conte reminds Tottenham about threat posed by Mohamed Salah

Antonio Conte knows that Tottenham will come under threat every time Mohamed Salah gets the ball during their match against Liverpool on Sunday.

Spurs end a two-week break, where they had three games called off due to coronavirus, against the Reds in one of five games to have survived in the Premier League.

Liverpool are gunning to win a second title in three years and the Egypt striker is the spearhead, having scored 15 goals and made nine more so far, the most of any player in Europe.

Salah also has a good record against Spurs and Conte is wary of the danger he poses.

24 – Mohamed Salah has 24 Premier League goal involvements this season (15 goals, 9 assists) – in Premier League history, only @alanshearer in 1994-95 has registered more before Christmas in a single campaign (25 – 16 goals, 9 assists). Cheer. #LIVNEW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2021

“I think he’s one of the best players in the world. During the game, we have seen he scores or makes assists,” Conte said.

“He’s a very decisive player. During games, every time he has the ball he’s a danger. He improved a lot, I remember him when he played in Italy.

“Now he’s improved in an incredible way. Now I think he’s one of the best players in the world and in every game he’s very decisive.”

Liverpool, who have won on both previous visits to Tottenham’s new stadium, have been impressive on the eye and scored another three goals against Newcastle on Thursday.

Conte, who expects his team to “suffer”, added: “Liverpool is one of the best teams in Europe and also in the world for what they are doing and for what Jurgen created in these years.

“They work very well. They really work hard. A strong team. It’s very good to watch. It’s nice to watch Liverpool games.

“They play the way that they play, the enthusiasm and the passion they put into every game. We must be ready and we know that the game is not simple.

“We’ll face difficulty but we have to know that during the game there are moments we must be ready to suffer.

“At the same time we have prepared the game to try, when we have the ball, to create problems for Liverpool.”