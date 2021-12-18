Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kristin Davis reveals the role she auditioned for on Friends

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 8:53 am
Kristin Davis (Ian West/PA)
Kristin Davis (Ian West/PA)

Sex And The City star Kristin Davis has revealed she auditioned for the role of Monica on Friends before she landed the role of Charlotte York.

The actress, 56, best known for her role as the preppy socialite on the hit US show about four women in New York, said she also auditioned for a role in the sitcom about six young people in New York, which eventually went to Courteney Cox.

Appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden, she was asked if it was true she came “quite close” to landing the role of Monica.

She said: “I don’t think that we could say quite close

“I think I was about one of, like, 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica, and Courteney Cox got her.

“Courteney and I were in the same yoga class at the time and we used to hang out.

“The rest of us were unemployed actor/waitress types and we would hang out after class.

“One day Courteney was like, ‘Do you want to come car shopping with me? I’ve done this pilot and I feel really good about it and I think I’m going to buy a Porsche’.

“We were like, ‘Wow, is she for real?’ And it was Friends and it did go very well.”

Davis eventually made an appearance on Friends, starring as a love interest of Matt LeBlanc’s Joey, called Erin.

Friends and Sex And The City have been revived this year – Friends with a long-anticipated cast reunion in which the stars reflected on their time on the show, and Sex And The City with a spin-off series, And Just Like That… which revisits three of the four women in their 50s.

