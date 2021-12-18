Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Diogo Jota has developed a ‘killer instinct’ this season – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 9:03 am
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Diogo Jota (pictured) has developed a ‘killer instinct’ this season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has developed a “killer instinct” this season, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Only team-mate Mohamed Salah has scored more Premier League goals in 17 matches than the Portugal international, who has five in his last six after seamlessly filling the gap left by Roberto Firmino’s month-long absence with a hamstring injury.

Jota’s nine in total equals his previous best in the top flight, which he achieved last season and also for Wolves in 2018-19.

On the 11 occasions he has scored in all competitions, he has scored the first goal six times and only once have they not won when he has found the net.

However, with Salah breaking a new record almost every match, Jota’s achievements have been somewhat overshadowed.

“Diogo is an incredible player. Players underrated or under the radar, I don’t know why you always ask me that because they are not under my radar,” said Klopp.

“If people do that, how can I change that? Diogo is an exceptional player, Mo is an exceptional player, by the way Sadio Mane plays really good in the moment – he is just unlucky in the last moments.

“All of these boys have incredible quality and that’s why they come into these positions and they come in these situations.

“Diogo has developed in the last few months a proper killer instinct, that’s true.

“He is there in the moments, he is in the right spaces, he brings himself into good positions.

“I think his link-up play, especially on this half-left with Sadio, is exceptional and I really like watching it.

“He is still young and there is still really a lot to come from him but it’s already good, so good for us.”

Another player who has risen to the occasion in recent weeks is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Asked to play as the central forward when Jota and Divock Origi were missing with injuries last weekend, he returned to his more familiar midfield position for Thursday’s home win over Newcastle.

He has already made more appearances this season than last and Klopp believes he is approaching his peak.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Klopp said he is seeing the best version of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since he arrived at the club (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It’s pretty much the best Oxlade since I was here,” said the manager ahead of the trip to Tottenham.

“I know he was more spectacular in moments, scoring against City and some really good goals, but it is a completely new quality.

“Calming the game down, knowing when to sprint with the ball, when to shoot.

“Being involved in all the different things on the pitch is a massive step and I’m really happy with Ox in the moment and hopefully it is like this.”

