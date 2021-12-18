Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

An error occurred. Please try again.

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.

Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.

The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.

And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.

Chelsea were booed off by some fans in Thursday’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Everton, with Tuchel comfortable with receiving some flak.

“I refuse to take it personally, these things happen and I can just tell everyone that we need the support,” he said.

“We need the players at the top level and we need the supporters at the top level. Especially when things get a bit tough and a bit tight.

“OK… booing happens but I don’t think it was for the performance. The people were disappointed.

“They came to support us and in the end they were disappointed and we were as well.

“In our statistics and everything it should have been a clear win. The feeling would be totally different if we sat here now after a 3-0 win and we would be praising the players, how they dealt with the situation having five or six players out on the matchday and still producing a performance like this.

Chelsea were big winners against Juventus (Adam Davy/PA)

“Who do we blame now? Mason Mount for not scoring in the first half or Reece James for not scoring? I will never, ever do this.”

Chelsea thumped Juventus 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on November 23, inflicting the Old Lady’s heaviest defeat in the Champions League.

The Blues have won just twice since that rout, and now have to battle with a glut of Covid cases.

Kai Havertz tested negative on Friday and was able to train having been a coronavirus concern, while Ben Chilwell is isolating but was already out with knee trouble.

Mateo Kovacic has finished his isolation and could be pressed into immediate service at Wolves, having only just shaken off a hamstring strain and having not played since October.

N’Golo Kante could be forced into an early start too on his route back from a knee issue, with Jorginho continuing to contend with back problems and Ruben Loftus-Cheek having picked up a knock.

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi will definitely miss the Wolves trip, with all three isolating after positive Covid tests.

Another busy week. 💪 It's time for Chelsea Unseen. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021

Tuchel admitted Chelsea’s recent results put the Blues in a tricky position – playing reasonably well but not grinding out the points.

“We’re disappointed, very disappointed because we’re in exactly the place where you don’t want to be,” said Tuchel.

“We have good performances, sometimes very good, but we don’t have the results.

“This is exactly the place where you don’t want to be. If you have bad performances and don’t have the results you just focus on the performance and you speak it out loud.

“You get your things some, get the details better, get the performance better.

“Whatever needs to be done, get it done to increase the possibility of a result.

“A good performance and no result is the worst place. A bad performance and a good result is the best place because you say focus on the performance and we still win and you have the atmosphere.

“Good performance and good result, OK this is where everybody wants to be because you have to do more or less nothing.”