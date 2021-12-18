Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Premier League century fulfils childhood ‘obsession’ for Raheem Sterling

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 4:47 pm
Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring what was his 100th Premier League goal against Wolves last week (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring what was his 100th Premier League goal against Wolves last week (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling says he realised a long-held ambition when he scored his 100th Premier League goal.

Sterling reached the milestone last weekend with a match-winning penalty in a 1-0 victory against Wolves at the Etihad Stadium.

He became the 32nd player to accomplish the feat and, aged 27 years and three days, he is the eighth-youngest inductee to the 100 club.

Of his century of goals, 82 have been scored since joining City in the summer of 2015 after the first 18 came during his time at Liverpool.

“This is something that as a kid I was obsessed with,” Sterling said in an interview with the club website.

“Everything else comes second to football. So when you reach accomplishments like this, it’s something I am proud of.

“It’s a great feeling. You see growing up players achieving these things so to be one of those players doing it now is something I am definitely proud of.

“You become obsessed with scoring goals. There was a stage where I wasn’t bothered. I wanted to do step-overs and go round people and do fun stuff – YouTube stuff – but that changed, that mindset changed.

Raheem Sterling performs a step-over against West Ham
Raheem Sterling shows his skills against West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Scoring goals became something I wanted to take care with and get better at and I think I have done that. Every time the ball hits the net it is the sweetest thing ever.”

City resume their Premier League title defence against Newcastle on Sunday.

Manager Pep Guardiola has been cleared to take charge of his team at St James’ Park. The 50-year-old recorded an ‘inconclusive’ coronavirus test and cancelled his weekly media briefing on Friday but a subsequent PCR test returned negative so he will be on the touchline against the Magpies.

