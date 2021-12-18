Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Murray beaten by Andrey Rublev in Mubadala World Tennis Championship final

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 5:59 pm
Andy Murray was beaten in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (Seth Wenig/PA)
Andy Murray was beaten in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (Seth Wenig/PA)

Andy Murray was denied a third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title after a straight-sets defeat to Andrey Rublev in the final of the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

Murray had beaten old rival Rafael Nadal on Friday to book a showdown against world number five Rublev but the 2009 and 2015 champion lost the first set before slipping 4-2 down in the second.

The Scot won three games in a row and although he was unable to force a decider as Rublev claimed a 6-4 7-6 (2) victory, Murray can reflect on an encouraging week having beaten British compatriot Dan Evans and then Nadal.

Andrey Rublev, pictured, won the Mubadala World Tennis Championship for the first time (Adam Davy/PA)
Andrey Rublev won the Mubadala World Tennis Championship for the first time (Adam Davy/PA)

The first four games on Saturday evening went with serve but Murray then came under pressure from his opponent. A first break point was saved with an ace but Murray miscued on the second as Rublev went up 3-2.

It was all Rublev, who at 24 is 10 years younger than three-time grand slam winner Murray, needed as he went on to take a one-set lead, continuing to punish his foe with powerful groundstrokes from both wings.

Murray’s serve had helped to keep the scoreline competitive but he was broken again at the start of the second set and the writing looked to be on the wall as he continued to be picked apart by Rublev.

However, Rublev inexplicably allowed Murray a route back with three double faults in the eighth game and the Russian twice needed to hold serve at 4-5 and 5-6 to avoid losing the second set, which went to a tiebreak.

It proved to be a mini-blip from Rublev, who regained his composure to close out victory and get his hands on the crown for the first time.

